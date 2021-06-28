Rylan Clark-Neal confirms his split from his husband Dan: ‘I am not in a good place’

The couple were married for six years

Rylan Clark-Neal has confirmed his split from his husband Dan.

The former X Factor star met his beau in 2013, and the couple tied the knot two years later.

The 32-year-old has been noticeably absent from his Radio 2 show in recent weeks, sparking concern among his fans, and earlier today The Sun reported that he and Dan had called it quits.

The Big Brother star has since told the publication in a statement: “Following reports about Dan and I spending time apart, I feel I have to speak out – as the way it is being reported is unfair.”

“I have made a number of mistakes which I deeply regret and have inevitably led to the breakdown of our marriage.”

“I have taken time away from work as I am not in a good place at the moment and am seeking help.”

“I am trying to take each day at a time and would like to thank you to everyone for their support and for respecting our privacy at this time,” he added.