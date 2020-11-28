Ryan Thomas’ soul singer father Dougie James has sadly passed away

The 72-year-old previously toured with The Jackson 5

Dougie James has sadly died aged 72.

The soul singer was father to Coronation Street actor Ryan Thomas, 36, and his twin brothers Adam and Scott Thomas, both 32.

Dougie’s death was confirmed by BBC Radio Manchester, and it’s not yet known how he died.

Paying tribute to the music legend, BBC Manchester’s Mike Shaft said: “He played all over the north west, in those days when they were playing places like Golden Garter they’d have bands on, an American band and then Dougie James.”

“Wonderful guy, always a smile on his face. Always a happy story. Very sad news.”

Dougie’s famous sons are yet to speak out about his death.

Just last year, Ryan, Scott, and Adam travelled to India with their dad to film an ITV documentary called Mancs In Mumbai, which saw them explore their heritage.