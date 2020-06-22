Ryan Thomas reveals why he’s taking a different approach to fatherhood with his new child

'I have a different outlook now'

Ryan Thomas reveals why he’s taking a different approach to fatherhood with...

Ryan Thomas has opened up about taking a different approach to fatherhood.

The 36-year-old and his fiancé Lucy Mecklenburgh welcomed their first child together, a son named Roman, back in March.

Ryan, who is already a father to 11-year-old daughter Scarlett from his previous relationship with Tina O’Brien, reflected on how he had a completely different experience of parenthood this time around.

“I was young and naive when I had Scarlett and I didn’t really appreciate it the way I do now,” he told The Sun.

“I have a different outlook now. But, you know, there’s no right or wrong time for parenthood.”

“I’m just at a very different place in my life compared to back then – it was 11 years ago, and so in a lot of ways this feels like the first time all over again.”

The former Coronation Street star also praised his 28-year-old partner and admitted that she has inspired him.

“I’m not working at the moment so I’m living and breathing what happens in our house and it’s just incredible what a woman can do,” he revealed.

“To go through the pregnancy, the birth, learning to feed, it’s really inspiring to see,” he added.

The news comes after Lucy recently shared some sweet snaps of Ryan’s special lockdown birthday celebrations.

The father-of-two marked his 36th birthday in style with the help of his fiancé as the former TOWIE star called in help from decor company Elari Events to decorate their home with elaborate balloons.

The couple got engaged in Italy last summer.

