Rosie Huntington-Whiteley announces she’s expecting second child with Jason Statham

The couple have been together since 2010

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham are expecting their second child together.

The couple are already parents to their four-year-old son Jack, who was born back in 2017.

The 34-year-old model announced the news on Instagram, by sharing a carousel of OOTDs.

In the last image, Rosie showed off her growing baby bump in a cream fitted knit dress.

She captioned the post: “Taaa daahhh !! 👼🏻👼🏻👼🏻 #round2.”

The couple, who currently live in LA, started dating in 2010 and later got engaged in 2016.

After welcoming their son Jack in 2017, they decided to press pause on their wedding plans.

At the time, Rosie said: “We’re looking forward to that time. It’s also not a huge priority for us; we’re so happy.”

“I think it will be fun to do it when the baby’s grown up a bit and he can be involved in the wedding.”