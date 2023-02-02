Ron and Casey fight for Lana’s affection in Love Island teaser

Ron and Casey will fight for Lana’s affection during tonight’s episode of Love Island.

Casey entered the villa as a new bombshell alongside Jordan during Wednesday’s episode, and was invited to ask three girls on a date.

The 26-year-old picked Lana first, and the pair hit it off as they enjoyed a romantic date on a vineyard.

During tonight’s episode, Casey will go on dates with Olivia and Jessie too – but its clear he has a soft spot for Lana.

After returning to the villa, Casey pulls Lana for a chat following their date.

As they sit down together and accidentally touch hands, Lana jests: “Oh sorry, touching your hand already.”

Casey asks Lana: “When me and Jordan first came in, were you more attracted to me or were you like, they’re both fit?”

Lana replies: “I thought you were both very attractive but I was more attracted to you… I feel like we’ve got an instant connection.”

Casey agrees: “Yeah, 100% I completely agree, I feel exactly the same way.”

Lana tells Casey: “I’m glad you’re here, I think you were what I needed.”

The next morning, it seems a battle has begun over breakfast.

Casey heads over to Lana and asks: “How’s it going? Do you want some scrambled eggs? Have you had breakfast? I can make you something.”

However, it seems that Ron is already cooking something up in the kitchen.

From across the villa, Ron cheekily says: “You’re too late mate, it’s all well and good but you’re too late, if you’re going to get on job you’ve got to be quick with it.”

As Casey heads towards the kitchen, Ron laughs as he asks Casey: “Is that it now, is it going to be the race for Lana’s breakfast?”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

