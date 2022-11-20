Romeo Beckham rekindles his romance with model girlfriend Mia Regan

Romeo Beckham has rekindled his romance with his Mia Regan.

The 20-year-old, who is the son of David and Victoria Beckham, split from the model over the summer after three years together.

The couple reportedly struggled with their long-distance relationship, as Romeo plays football in Florida while Mia is primarily based in London.

However, it seems like the pair have decided to give their romance another chance, as they were spotted hanging out together on Saturday night.

They were joined by a group of friends as they celebrated Mia’s 20th birthday, with Romeo sharing a sweet tribute to his Instagram Stories.

He wrote alongside a snap of Mia: “Happy burfday gorgeous [heart] :)”

Romeo previously deleted all traces of Mia from his social media, after news of their split broke in July.

A source told MailOnline at the time: “Essentially the long distance relationship at their young ages took its toll.”

“Romeo and Mia are both lovely young people, they’re very fond each other and the family love Mia. She’s continuing to collaborate with Victoria Beckham through her work, but sadly Romeo and Mia aren’t together anymore.”

The insider added: “He’s focused on his football and living in Miami and she’s in the UK, working on her modelling and influencer career.”

“It’s amicable. The pair still support each other in their respective careers and she recently commented on him scoring for his club.”