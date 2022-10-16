Roman Kemp reveals popular singer helped him through battle with depression

Roman Kemp has revealed Ed Sheeran helped him through his battle with depression.

The Capital FM DJ previously revealed that he couldn’t stop crying after his 15-year-long struggle left him contemplating taking his own life.

The 29-year-old told The UK Mirror: “Ed told me there’s dirty water at the top and the more you let it flow it turns into clear water. Each time I speak about how I feel, the water gets clearer.”

Roman’s best friend Joe, who was a well-loved producer at Global radio, tragically passed away in August 2020.

The DJ subsequently fronted a BBC documentary called Our Silent Emergency, shining light on male suicide and mental health.

He presented the one-off special in an attempt to “show that there are ways to reach those who are suffering’ following Joe’s death”.

If you have been affected by anything in this article, please visit www.pieta.ie or call 1800 247 247.