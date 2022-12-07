Rod Stewart’s 11-year-old son rushed to hospital after collapsing during football match

Rod Stewart’s son Aiden was rushed to hospital after collapsing during a football match.

The 11-year-old was taken to hospital via ambulance with a suspected heart attack.

The singer revealed his son went “blue and unconscious” while playing for his Young Hoops Under-12s team.

Speaking to FourFourTwo magazine, Rod said: “We thought my boy had a heart attack.”

“He was going blue and was unconscious until he calmed down. It was scary, but it turned out to be a panic attack.”

“The lad wanted to do well, pulled on the Hoops in Scotland for his dad.”

“Another boy fell backwards and banged his head – he’s still not back. In all of my days watching football, that’s the only time two ambulances had been called.”

Rod shares 16-year-old Alastair and 11-year-old Aiden with his wife Penny Lancaster.

The singer has a 35-year-old daughter named Ruby from his relationship with model Kelly Emberg.

He also shares two children – Kimberly, 43, and Sean, 42, with his ex-wife Alana Stewart.