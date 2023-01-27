Robbie Williams’ wife Ayda Field ‘turns down six figure offer’ to join The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Robbie Williams’ wife Ayda Field has reportedly turned down a six figure offer to join The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

The former actress was recently linked to the show, following the departure of Lisa Rinna and Diana Jenkins.

Last week, celebrity gossip page DeuxMoi posted a tip claiming Ayda had signed on to join the series as a new Housewife.

Her casting would have made a lot of sense, as she already has connections to several cast members.

According to reports, Ayda is a former friend of Crystal Minkoff, and is said to be pals with Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley.

Dorit’s partner Paul ‘PK’ Kemsley is also close friends with Ayda’s husband Robbie, and has even posted photos of them on Instagram together.

But sadly, it doesn’t look like Ayda will appear on the show after all.

Sources close to the family have told MailOnline that Ayda turned down a chance to join the cast, despite a reported offer of $150,000.

The former Days of our Lives actress started dating Robbie in 2006, and they later tied the knot in 2010 at the singer’s home in Mulholland Estates, Beverly Hills.

Since then, the couple have welcomed four children together – Theodora, 10, Charlton, 8, Colette, 4, and Beau, 3.

Alongside her work as an actress, Ayda was previously a regular panelist on Loose Women.

She also became a judge on the 2018 season of The X Factor UK alongside Robbie, replacing Sharon Osbourne on the judging panel.