Robbie Williams’ wife Ayda Field rumoured to be joining The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Robbie Williams’ wife Ayda Field is rumoured to be joining the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Following the departure of Lisa Rinna and Diana Jenkins, fans have been wondering who Bravo will cast as new Housewives for season 13.

And according to a tip posted by celebrity gossip page DeuxMoi, Ayda has signed on to join the series.

While her casting is yet to be confirmed, her appearance on the show would make a lot of sense as she already has connections to several cast members.

According to reports, Ayda is a former friend of Crystal Minkoff, and is said to be pals with Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley.

Dorit’s partner Paul ‘PK’ Kemsley is also close friends with Ayda’s husband Robbie, and has even posted photos of them on Instagram together.

The former Days of our Lives actress started dating the popular singer in 2006, and they later tied the knot in 2010 at Robbie’s home in Mulholland Estates, Beverly Hills.

Since then, the couple have welcomed four children together – Theodora, 10, Charlton, 8, Colette, 4, and Beau, 3.

Alongside her work as an actress, Ayda was previously a regular panelist on Loose Women.

She also became a judge on the 2018 season of The X Factor UK alongside Robbie, replacing Sharon Osbourne on the judging panel.