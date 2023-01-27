Rita Ora confirms marriage to Taika Waititi: ‘It was perfect’

Rita Ora has confirmed her marriage to Taika Waititi.

The Sun reported that the pair secretly had tied the knot in April 2022.

Confirming their relationship status, the singer said: “Yes [I am married].”

“I am officially off the market people,” Rita continued. “I chose to keep it more private and keep it to myself more but with my new video I am playing on what could have been.”

“When the rumours came out is she, isn’t she? I wanted to play on it. I wanted to do a wedding that didn’t go to plan… that’s not to say that is actually what happened.”

Speaking about their special day, the 32-year-old gushed: “It was perfect. It was exactly, exactly how I wanted.”

“It was nice and perfect. It is nice to keep some things just to myself sometimes it was nice and sweet… Sorry it’s not that interesting. One day I will throw a big party.”

“I have definitely thought about taking his surname but I have worked very hard for this Ora name,” Rita continued. “I don’t know… I haven’t really decided yet.”

“I knew putting music out that was inspired by where I am at [in my life] – I knew the questions were going to come.”

“I just thought I may as well put it in my music so this is the first time where the music does all the talking. It explains my love story which is on the album.”

Rita revealed her new single You Only Love Me “will explain the questions people are going to want to ask me”.

Taika and Rita first sparked romance rumours in April 2021, after the pop singer shared a cosy photo of the pair on Instagram.

They later went public as a couple when they showed up to the premiere of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under at the Sydney Opera House.

Taika split from his ex-wife, Chelsea Winstanley, in 2018 following seven years of marriage.

The former couple share two daughters – Te Hinekāhu, 10, and Matewa Kiritapu, 6.

Prior to dating Taiki, Rita split from French director Romain Gavras at the end of 2020.