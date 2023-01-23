Rita Ora breaks her silence on ‘throuple’ rumours with Taika Waititi and Tessa Thompson

Rita Ora has finally addressed rumours she and Taika Waititi were in a “throuple” with Tessa Thompson.

In May 2021, MailOnline published photos of the trio looking very cosy following a party at Taika’s home in Sydney.

The pictures were widely circulated on social media, as fans questioned whether the stars were in a three-way relationship.

Rita, who has since married filmmaker Taika, broke her silence on the claims in a new interview with British GQ.

The singer explained: “Have you ever been in a situation where you’ve had a lot of drinks and everyone’s your best friend?”

“And then the next day you’re like, ‘I was talking to this person in the smoking area for four hours and I’ve got no idea who they are?’

“Literally – that [photo] was just a bunch of friends having a good time. They [Taika and Tessa] had a crazy schedule and everyone was letting loose.”

Rita added: “The good news though, is that when I was on Twitter talking to my fans, all of my incredible LGBTQIA+ fanbases were like, actually – whether this is true or not – I’m so inspired that this is being normalised publicly.

“That made me really happy. You don’t know who it’s touching.”

Taika and Rita first sparked romance rumours in April 2021, after the pop singer shared a cosy photo of the pair on Instagram.

They later went public as a couple when they showed up to the premiere of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under’ at the Sydney Opera House.

The following year, The Sun reported that the pair secretly tied the knot in April 2022.

Taika split from his ex-wife, Chelsea Winstanley, in 2018 following seven years of marriage.

The former couple share two daughters – Te Hinekāhu, 10, and Matewa Kiritapu, 6.

Prior to dating Taiki, Rita split from French director Romain Gavras at the end of 2020.