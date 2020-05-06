Rebekah Vardy ‘demanding a public apology’ from Coleen Rooney over Wagatha Christie scandal

The WAG wants to be be "vindicated"

Rebekah Vardy is reportedly demanding a public apology from Coleen Rooney – months after she accused her of selling fake stories to the press.

Amid reports the WAGs will face off during a virtual arbitration hearing this week alongside their lawyers, sources have claimed Rebekah “wants to be vindicated”.

An insider told The Sun: “Becky is adamant she’s done nothing wrong and while she wants an end to this ongoing legal battle, she also wants to be vindicated.”

“Becky has told her team she wants a public apology.”

“She was really hurt that Coleen went straight on social media to lay blame at her door, rather than speaking to her privately,” the source continued.

“She has maintained her innocence throughout and doesn’t want this to be brushed under the carpet without Coleen publicly apologising to her for the fallout which followed, including a huge amount of abuse on social media.”

The footballer’s wives were previously good friends, before Coleen accused Rebekah of selling stories to the press about her in an explosive social media statement.

Coleen publicly accused Rebekah of selling fake stories about her last October, after she planted false information on her personal Instagram.

The wife of Wayne Rooney claimed she planted false information on her private Instagram page and blocked everyone from her story – except Rebekah’s account.

The mother-of-four said stories about her basement flooding, returning to TV, and gender selection were only viewed by Rebekah’s account – and the false stories all made it into the press.

Coleen believed this was proof that the fellow WAG allegedly sold stories about her private life.

Despite Coleen’s claims, Rebekah vowed to prove her innocence, and it’s understood she hired a team of forensic IT experts to help her do so.

