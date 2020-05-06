Leigh-Anne Pinnock reveals why she used to feel ‘invisible’ in Little Mix

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has admitted she used to feel “invisible” in Little Mix because of her race.

The 28-year-old has confessed she previously felt “overlooked”, due to being the “darkest member” of the band.

Speaking on the Channel 4 show Richard & Judy: Keep Reading and Carry On, Leigh-Anne revealed some of the books that have had an impact on her – specifically ‘Why I’m No Longer Talking to White People About Race’ by Reni Eddo-Lodge.

Leigh-Anne said: “The book inspired me because in the past where I have felt invisible, overlooked, especially being the darkest member of the band that I’m in…”

“I think I was going through some things and I was struggling a little bit and not really understanding why I felt the way I did… Then I read this book and it really, really helped me.”

Another book that had an impact on the singer was ‘The Skin I’m In’ by Sharon G. Flake.

“This is all about a younger girl who gets bullied for having darker skin and learning to love the skin she’s in,” she explained.

“Such an important message, especially for young girls. I would also really recommend that book.”

The news comes amid reports that Leigh-Anne is set to front a one-off show exploring race and colourism for BBC Three.

“Leigh-Anne has been vocal about racism in society and BBC Three wanted to get her on board to see if she would speak with them about it,” a source told The Sun.

“The documentary will be opening the eyes of those who may not have been aware of issues like colourism, the prejudicial treatment of people of the same race based on the colour of their skin.”

The date for filming the project has not yet been set due to the coronavirus pandemic.

