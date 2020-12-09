Rebekah Vardy claims Coleen Rooney warned her about ‘playing games’ ahead of Wagatha Christie scandal

Rebekah Vardy has claimed Coleen Rooney warned her about “playing games” ahead of the Wagatha Christie scandal.

The 38-year-old is suing the 34-year-old for libel, after Coleen publicly accused her of leaking stories to the press last year.

According to High Court documents obtained by The Sun, Rebekah claimed Coleen sent her a veiled threat on Instagram three days prior to making the public accusation against her.

The alleged message is said to have warned: “If you play games with me, I will play them harder.”

Last year, the wife of Wayne Rooney claimed she planted false information on her private Instagram page and blocked everyone from her story – except Rebekah’s account.

The mother-of-four said stories about her basement flooding, returning to TV, and gender selection were only viewed by Rebekah’s account – and the false stories all made it into the press.

Coleen believed this was proof that the fellow WAG allegedly sold stories about her private life, but Rebekah has vehemently denied her claims.

In yesterday’s 59-page filing, Rebekah’s legal team claimed 367 people had access to Coleen’s private Instagram at the time of the leak, including fellow WAGs Danielle Lloyd and Dawn Ward.

They did not suggest that any of the 367 people were involved in the leak, but instead questioned why Rebekah was blamed.

“The press are independently interested in the claimant and she is married to a famous footballer,” the prosecutors said.

“She does not need to generate interest by trading the defendant’s or others’ private information.”

Taking to Instagram at the time, Coleen wrote: “For a few years now someone who I trusted to follow me on my personal Instagram account has been consistently informing The Sun newspaper of my private posts and stories.”

“I have saved and screenshotted all the original stories which clearly show just one person has viewed them.”

“It’s ……………. Rebekah Vardy’s account,” she added.