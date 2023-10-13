Rebecca Loos asks followers if she should ‘speak out’ about alleged David Beckham affair

Rebecca Loos has asked her followers if she should “speak about” about her alleged affair with David Beckham.

Back in 2003, the footballer’s former assistant Rebecca claimed they had an affair while he was playing for Real Madrid – which he vehemently denied.

David and his wife Victoria spoke out about the allegations in their four-part series Beckham, which joined Netflix last Wednesday.

According to DailyMail.com, Rebecca has been taking to her Instagram Stories to share cryptic posts since Beckham aired on Netflix.

On Wednesday, she shared a poll for her followers, asking: “A part of me wants to continue keeping my head down and getting on with my life, the other part of me wants to speak out. What is your take?”

Of her 36k followers, 67% alleged voted for her to “speak out”, while the remaining 33% voted that she should “keep quiet”.

In the docuseries, Victoria admitted: “It was the hardest period because it felt like the world was against us. Here’s the thing – we were against each other if I’m being completely honest.”

“You know, up until Madrid sometimes it felt like us against everybody else but we were together, we were connected, we had each other. But when we were in Spain, it didn’t really feel like we had each other either.”

“And that’s sad. I can’t even begin to tell you how hard it was and how it affected me. It was a nightmare. It was an absolute circus – and everyone loves it when the circus comes to town, right? Unless you’re in it.”

When asked if she resented her husband in the aftermath of the allegations, the fashion designer admitted: “If I’m being totally honest, yes I did. It was the most unhappy I have ever been in my entire life.”

David said: “There was some horrible stories which were difficult to deal with. It was the first time that me and Victoria had been put under that kind of pressure in our marriage.”

When asked how they survived it, David shared: “I don’t know how we got through it, in all honesty. Victoria is everything to me. To see her hurt was incredibly difficult.”

“But we are fighters. And at that time we needed to fight for each other, we needed to fight for our family. And what we had was worth fighting for. But ultimately it’s our private life.”

David and Victoria tied the knot at Luttrellstown Castle in Castleknock, Dublin on July 4, 1999.

The couple share four children – Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper.