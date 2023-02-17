Rebecca Ferguson announces she’s given birth after ‘secret pregnancy’

Rebecca Ferguson and her husband Jonny Hughes have announced the birth of their first child together.

The former X Factor contestant, who kept her pregnancy under wraps, shared the happy news in a surprise Instagram post on Friday.

Posting a sweet snap of their new baby, she wrote: “Surprise! Turns out I can keep a secret. Born on Valentines Day.”

The couple are yet to announce the name and gender of their newborn.

Rebecca married sports agent Jonny at The Dorchester hotel in London last December, after seven years of dating.

The singer is already mum to three children – Lillie, 18, Karl, 16, and eight-year-old Arabella.

Rebecca shares her eldest two kids with her ex Karl Dures, while daughter Arabella is from another previous relationship.