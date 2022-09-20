Queen’s Guard collapses during Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral

One of the Queen’s guards collapsed during Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral.

The British monarch passed away peacefully on September 8 aged 96, at her Scottish estate of Balmoral.

The late Queen was laid to rest on Monday, September 19 alongside her beloved husband Prince Philip, who passed away in April 2021.

Moments before Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin was take into the King George VI Memorial Chapel at Windsor Castle, one of the Queen’s guards standing watch face planted the ground.

Two similar incidents happened earlier in the week.

One of the royal guards watching over the late monarch’s coffin at Westminster Hall suddenly collapsed on Wednesday night.

JUST IN: Guard collapses while Queen Elizabeth II lies in state pic.twitter.com/gEMrYN0NSC — BNO News (@BNONews) September 14, 2022

The guard was standing at the foot of the late monarch’s casket when he fell to the floor without warning.

He was holding a ceremonial staff when he collapsed, and nearby officials quickly rushed to his aid.

The incident happened on the first night of the Queen’s lying in state which gave members of the public (of which there were at least 250,000) an opportunity to pay respects to the their beloved Queen.

On Monday, a police officer collapsed during Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral on Monday morning.

According to The New York Post, the man on duty fainted by Parliament Square during the services at Westminster Abbey, and had to be carried away on a stretcher.

The incident took place prior to the funeral procession.

According to the outlet, the officer collapsed just as guards were starting to change positions.

Prior to being taken away by ambulance, he was helped by two fellow officers.

Police officer collapses, carried away on stretcher during Queen’s funeral https://t.co/9aogdkzxgU pic.twitter.com/Gx4AkRBGiz — New York Post (@nypost) September 19, 2022