Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip open special gift from their great-grandchildren in sweet photo

The couple are celebrating their wedding anniversary today

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip open special gift from their great-grandchildren in...

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip are celebrating their 73rd wedding anniversary today.

Buckingham Palace marked the occasion by sharing a sweet photo of the couple opening a special anniversary card made by their great-grandchildren – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The Palace said: “This new image has been released to mark the 73rd wedding anniversary of The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh.”

“In the photograph Her Majesty and His Royal Highness are seen looking at an anniversary card made by Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, alongside other cards and letters sent by well-wishers.”

“The photograph was taken by Chris Jackson in the Oak Room at Windsor Castle earlier this week.”

The Queen was also seen wearing her Chrysanthemum Brooch, which she originally wore on their honeymoon.

For most of this year, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip have been living in a “bubble” at Windsor Castle – amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The couple wed on November 20, 1947 at Westminster Abbey.