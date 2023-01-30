Ad
Princess Diana’s former butler Paul Burrell diagnosed with cancer

Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Princess Diana’s former butler Paul Burrell has revealed he’s been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

The 64-year-old shared his diagnosis on ITV’s Lorraine on Monday morning.

Lorraine said: “Paul Burrell will be here with life changing news. He’ll be sharing his cancer news for the first time in the hope that he’ll help others.”

Speaking about his diagnosis, Paul said: “I’m tired, I’m on hormone therapy, it’s robbing me of my testosterone so my beard isn’t growing as it should, I’m tired, and I’m getting hot flushes.”

“In the summer I had to go for a medical for a TV programme I was doing and their duty of care was to go for a full medical and out of that was a high level of a chemical produced by your prostate gland.”

“I was wrapping Christmas presents wondering will I be here next Christmas? I had to tell my boys, and they said to me, ‘Dad we need to see you more.’”

Paul, who previously served as a footman for the Queen, was Princess Diana’s personal butler for 10 years until her untimely death in 1997.

He urged viewers to go for a ‘simple blood test’ which can detect the early signs of prostate cancer.

The 64-year-old said: “There are thousands of men out there who don’t have symptoms like me. I was lucky, they caught it out there. You’ve got loads of lovely female viewers who can say to their men, go get tested.”

