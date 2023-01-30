Princess Diana’s former butler Paul Burrell diagnosed with cancer

Princess Diana’s former butler Paul Burrell has revealed he’s been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

The 64-year-old shared his diagnosis on ITV’s Lorraine on Monday morning.

Lorraine said: “Paul Burrell will be here with life changing news. He’ll be sharing his cancer news for the first time in the hope that he’ll help others.”

Monday with @reallorraine: 💛 Paul Burrell shares a personal announcement. 💃 @JManrara with backstage Strictly intel and her dream new job. 👗 We delve into @NicoleScherzy's wardrobe. 👑 Is King Charles about to set to break his silence over Harry? 📺 And more! 9am, ITV1. pic.twitter.com/wl6QNWmQlD — Lorraine (@lorraine) January 30, 2023

Speaking about his diagnosis, Paul said: “I’m tired, I’m on hormone therapy, it’s robbing me of my testosterone so my beard isn’t growing as it should, I’m tired, and I’m getting hot flushes.”

“In the summer I had to go for a medical for a TV programme I was doing and their duty of care was to go for a full medical and out of that was a high level of a chemical produced by your prostate gland.”

“I was wrapping Christmas presents wondering will I be here next Christmas? I had to tell my boys, and they said to me, ‘Dad we need to see you more.’”