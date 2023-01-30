Princess Diana’s former butler Paul Burrell diagnosed with cancer

Princess Diana’s former butler Paul Burrell has revealed he’s been diagnosed with prostate cancer.
The 64-year-old shared his diagnosis on ITV’s Lorraine on Monday morning.
Lorraine said: “Paul Burrell will be here with life changing news. He’ll be sharing his cancer news for the first time in the hope that he’ll help others.”
Monday with @reallorraine:
💛 Paul Burrell shares a personal announcement.
💃 @JManrara with backstage Strictly intel and her dream new job.
👗 We delve into @NicoleScherzy's wardrobe.
👑 Is King Charles about to set to break his silence over Harry?
📺 And more! 9am, ITV1. pic.twitter.com/wl6QNWmQlD
— Lorraine (@lorraine) January 30, 2023
Speaking about his diagnosis, Paul said: “I’m tired, I’m on hormone therapy, it’s robbing me of my testosterone so my beard isn’t growing as it should, I’m tired, and I’m getting hot flushes.”
“In the summer I had to go for a medical for a TV programme I was doing and their duty of care was to go for a full medical and out of that was a high level of a chemical produced by your prostate gland.”
“I was wrapping Christmas presents wondering will I be here next Christmas? I had to tell my boys, and they said to me, ‘Dad we need to see you more.’”
Paul, who previously served as a footman for the Queen, was Princess Diana’s personal butler for 10 years until her untimely death in 1997.
He urged viewers to go for a ‘simple blood test’ which can detect the early signs of prostate cancer.
The 64-year-old said: “There are thousands of men out there who don’t have symptoms like me. I was lucky, they caught it out there. You’ve got loads of lovely female viewers who can say to their men, go get tested.”