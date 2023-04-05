Princess Diana’s former butler Paul Burrell completes radiotherapy after being diagnosed with cancer

Princess Diana’s former butler Paul Burrell has completed radiotherapy after being diagnosed with cancer.

The 64-year-old underwent treatment at The Christie Hospital in Manchester, and took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a sweet video of himself ringing the hospital bell.

Paul, who will star in the upcoming All Stars series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, said: “I just want to thank all the staff here for their incredible professionalism.”

Paul captioned the video: “The radiotherapy treatment for my prostate cancer is now complete… onwards and upwards!”

“I cannot thank the staff at The Christie enough. Their support throughout the process has been absolutely incredible.”

“…and men over 50, please ask your GP for a PSA test!”

Some of Paul’s 49.8 k Instagram followers took to the comments section of the post to wish him well.

One Instagram user wrote: “Well done Paul, wishing you all the very best for the future. Onwards and upwards as they say ❤️❤️😘😘.”

A second said: “Hello Mr. Burrell, amazing news. Wishing you all the best going forward.”

Meanwhile a third commented: “The best of Irish luck 2 u Paul may the road rise with u on your next journey x!”

Speaking about his cancer diagnosis on Lorraine back in January, Paul admitted: “I’m tired, I’m on hormone therapy, it’s robbing me of my testosterone so my beard isn’t growing as it should, I’m tired, and I’m getting hot flushes.”

“In the summer I had to go for a medical for a TV programme I was doing and their duty of care was to go for a full medical and out of that was a high level of a chemical produced by your prostate gland.”

“I was wrapping Christmas presents wondering will I be here next Christmas? I had to tell my boys, and they said to me, ‘Dad we need to see you more.’”

Paul, who previously served as a footman for the Queen, was Princess Diana’s personal butler for 10 years until her untimely death in 1997.

He urged viewers at the time to go for a “simple blood test” which can detect the early signs of prostate cancer.

The 64-year-old said: “There are thousands of men out there who don’t have symptoms like me. I was lucky, they caught it out there. You’ve got loads of lovely female viewers who can say to their men, go get tested.”