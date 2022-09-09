Prince Harry leaves Balmoral after the Queen’s death – as royal family members remain behind

Prince Harry was the first royal to leave Balmoral on Friday morning, following the death of his beloved grandmother Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.

The British monarch sadly passed away at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, at the age of 96.

While a host of senior royals rushed to see the Queen before she died, it’s believed her eldest children Prince Charles and Princess Anne were the only ones who were able to make it on time.

Prince Andrew, Prince William, Prince Edward and his wife Sophie got a private jet from Berkshire to Aberdeen on Thursday after hearing the news of her declining health, but it’s understood they did not reach the estate before she passed.

Prince Harry, who was due to attend a charity event with his wife Meghan Markle in London on Thursday night, also attempted to reach Balmoral in time via private jet.

But the Duke of Sussex sadly didn’t make it until after her death was announced to the public.

Harry’s flight had been due to land at 6.29pm, a minute before the statement, but it was 20 minutes late taking off from London’s Luton Airport.

By the time he landed in Aberdeen at 6.46pm, it was 16 minutes after the Palace had made the announcement.

The Duke was then driven to Balmoral Castle, where he joined other members of the Royal family in mourning shortly before 8pm.

Just hours after he arrived at the royal estate, Prince Harry departed on Friday morning, and boarded a British Airways flight from Aberdeen airport to London Heathrow at 10am.

The Duke was escorted to the airport by five police outriders.

BREAKING: Prince Harry has been seen boarding a plane at Aberdeen Airport. He is understood to be the first royal to have departed – and was the last to arrive at the Queen’s beloved Scottish holiday home yesterday.https://t.co/8AFWhoW82a 📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 pic.twitter.com/cbL5296IBN — Sky News (@SkyNews) September 9, 2022

Harry is expected to return to Windsor, where his wife Meghan stayed behind after a change of plan on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the couple’s spokesman said they would both be travelling to Scotland.

However, it was later confirmed that the Duchess wouldn’t be joining her husband.

The Duke of Sussex, who lives in the US with Meghan and their two children, will likely remain in the UK until the Queen’s state funeral, expected to take place on September 19.

However, Meghan may briefly return to California to see their kids Archie, 3, and Lilibet 1, who now have the right to new royal titles following the Queen’s death.

While they usually reside in California, the Sussexes happened to be in Europe this week for a number of scheduled appearances.