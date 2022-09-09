This is why Meghan Markle didn’t travel to Balmoral with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton did not join Prince Harry and Prince William as they rushed to be by their grandmother’s side on Thursday before she died.

Queen Elizabeth II sadly passed away at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, at the age of 96.

While a host of senior royals rushed to see the Queen before she died, it’s believed her eldest children Prince Charles and Princess Anne were the only ones who were able to make it on time.

Prince Andrew, Prince William, Prince Edward and his wife Sophie got a private jet from Berkshire to Aberdeen on Thursday after hearing the news of her declining health, but it’s understood they did not reach the estate before she passed.

Prince Harry, who was due to attend a charity event with his wife Meghan in London on Thursday night, also attempted to reach Balmoral in time via private jet.

But the Duke of Sussex sadly didn’t make it until after her death was announced to the public.

Amid reports of the Queen’s declining health, a spokesman for Harry and Meghan confirmed the couple would both be travelling to Scotland.

However, royal correspondent Omid Scobie later confirmed Meghan wouldn’t be joining her husband.

Just before 5pm on Thursday, Omid tweeted: “A source has shared an update stating that only Prince Harry has made the trip up to Balmoral.”

“Like the Duchess of Cambridge (who is in Windsor with their three children), the Duchess of Sussex is staying back in England (but still not attending tonight’s WellChild Awards).

Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield has since told Fox News Digital that Meghan’s decision not to join Harry was likely due to Kate’s plan to stay in Windsor.

“It is likely due to the fact that the Duchess of Cambridge stayed behind,” she explained.

The royal expert said she believed Meghan didn’t want to “interrupt something sacred” and would have felt “out of place without Kate there.”

The Queen’s eldest son Charles immediately ascended to the throne after her passing, making him King Charles III.

In a statement on Thursday, the new sovereign said: “The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of great sadness for me and all members of my family.”

“We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.”

“During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held,” he added.

The Queen’s state funeral is set to be held 10 days after her death.

