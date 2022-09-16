Prince Harry allowed wear military uniform to the Queen’s vigil

Prince Harry is allowed to wear his military uniform to take part in a special vigil for Queen Elizabeth II on Saturday.

The British monarch died peacefully at her Scottish estate of Balmoral on September 8, aged 96.

A source told Page Six that Harry, who was previously “banned” from wearing his military uniform to any events honouring the Queen, did not request the change.

“[Harry] was simply prepared to wear whatever his grandmother made plans for. He’s focused on honouring her and that’s it. If they’d like him in uniform, I have no reason to think that he won’t oblige,” the source said.

A source previously told The Daily Mirror that the whole situation was “ludicrous” in the first place.

“The Duke of Sussex has served his country and is a highly respected member of the armed forces with everything he has done for veterans,” the source told the outlet. “It is important that the Queen’s grandchildren are all made to feel welcome and comfortable as they grieve their beloved grandmother together.”

Prince William and Harry are expected to stand alongside their grandmother’s coffin for a 15-minute vigil on Saturday.

Elsewhere, the monarch’s other grandchildren including Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, Zara and Peter Philips and Lady Louise and James, Viscount Severn will take part in the vigil at Westminster Hall.

It is unknown whether Harry will be allowed to wear his military uniform to the Queen’s state funeral on Monday, September 19.

Earlier this week, royal correspondent Omid Scobie revealed that only working members of the Royal Family will wear military uniform for ceremonial events honouring the Queen over the coming days.

He tweeted on Monday: “As a non-working member of the family, Prince Andrew will not wear uniform to above events. However, ‘as a special mark of respect’, a royal source says he will at the final vigil in Westminster Hall.”

“I understand that, unlike Prince Andrew at final vigil, Prince Harry will NOT be allowed to wear uniform at any ceremonial events. No doubt a huge blow for the Duke of Sussex, who served for 10 years and this morning spoke of the Queen being his ‘commander-in-chief.’”

As a non-working member of the family, Prince Andrew will not wear uniform to above events. However, “as a special mark of respect”, a royal source says he will at the final vigil in Westminster Hall. The Palace have yet to say whether this exception also applies to Prince Harry. — Omid Scobie (@scobie) September 12, 2022

Harry and his wife Meghan Markle stepped down as senior working royals in March 2020, before moving to the US.

Meanwhile, the Queen’s son Prince Andrew was forced to step down from public duties in 2019 because of his connections to a convicted U.S. sex offender, the late Jeffrey Epstein.

Earlier this year, the Duke of York was also stripped of his military affiliations and royal patronages after he was accused of rape in a civil lawsuit brought against him by Virginia Guiffre in New York.

The Queen’s son denied the rape allegation and settled out of court while admitting no liability.

Despite the ongoing controversy surrounding Prince Andrew, it’s understood the Duke of York will be allowed to wear his military uniform at the final vigil in Westminster Hall.

Sadly, Prince Harry hasn’t been afforded the same opportunity, despite the fact that he served in the army for 10 years, rose to the rank of Captain, and completed two tours of Afghanistan.

The 37-year-old also founded the Invictus Games in 2014, an annual multi-sport event for wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women, both serving and veterans.

The decision to ‘ban’ Harry from wearing his military uniform has been widely criticised on social media, as fans have pointed out that he’s one of the only living Royals who actually served on the front line.