Prince Andrew’s ex-wife Sarah Ferguson joins the Royal family for Christmas walkabout for the first time in 30 years

Prince Andrew’s ex-wife Sarah Ferguson joined the Royal family for their annual Christmas walkabout at Sandringham for the first time in 30 years today.

The Duke and Duchess of York walked behind senior royals as they arrived at the St Mary Magdalene Church for the traditional Christmas Day service.

Hundreds of royal fans gathered to catch a glimpse of the Royal family, who greeted members of the public before the service began.

King Charles was joined by his wife Queen Camilla, while the Prince and Princess of Wales followed behind with their three children – Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.

For the first time in over 30 years, Prince Andrew’s ex-wife Fergie joined the royal family for their annual walkabout, following their infamous divorce in 1996.

The former couple’s daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie were also there with their respective husbands, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Jack Brooksbank.

Prince Andrew’s appearance at the Christmas walkabout comes amid reports he’s bracing himself for a fresh scandal surrounding his links to Jeffrey Epstein in the New Year.

According to The UK Mail on Sunday, the Duke of York’s name will appear alongside a host of Epstein’s powerful friends when a series of court documents are published in January.

A source told the newspaper: “Andrew’s name is in there. He is beside himself with this latest development and everyone close to him is concerned for his mental wellbeing.

“He is at a loss, totally tormented. He is facing his second Christmas without his mother and now the New Year is going to start with his name being dragged through the mud all over again.”

Documents relating to more than 170 people who were either associates, friends or victims of Epstein will be made public in early January.

The documents are part of a previous defamation case Andrew’s accuser Virginia Giuffre brought against Ghislaine Maxwell.

In February 2022, Prince Andrew and his accuser Virginia Giuffre settled out of court over a civil sex assault claim she filed in the US.

The 38-year-old, who has long claimed she was a victim of Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking ring in the early 2000s, accused the Duke of sexually assaulting her in 2001.

In the suit, Virginia alleged she was brought to the UK when she was 17 to “have sex” with the British royal, an allegation he has vehemently denied.

Virginia claimed Prince Andrew engaged in sexual acts without her consent, and “that she was a sex-trafficking victim”.