Pregnant Love Island star Kendall Rae Knight reveals when she’s due to give birth

Kendall Rae Knight has revealed when she’s due to give birth.

The 31-year-old shot to fame after appearing on Love Island in 2018.

The reality star announced she was expecting her first child with her beau Andrew Hughes back in September.

At the time, Kendall shared a photo of herself and Andrew via Instagram, writing: “Mummy & Daddy 👶🏼☁️🍼.”

“After 5 amazing years together we couldn’t be happier to say WE’RE HAVING A BABY!!🫶🏼.”

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Kendall revealed she only has three months left in her pregnancy.

Alongside a sweet selfie, in which she showed off her growing baby bump, the Love Island star penned: “A sweet 6 months🪽.”

Fans took to the comments section to tell Kendall she was “glowing” ahead of the birth of her first child.

One Instagram user penned: “Glowing & growing 💙.”

Another wrote: “And still looking radiant with it 😍😍🫶🫶.”

Meanwhile, a third commented: “You’re glowing Mama ✨🫶🏻.”