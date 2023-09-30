Popular winner sparks Love Island Games speculation as he jets to Fiji

Kem Cetinay has sparked speculation he’s set to appear on Love Island Games.

The 27-year-old rocketed to fame after appearing on the popular dating show back in 2017.

He won the show alongside his then-girlfriend Amber Davies.

Taking to Instagram earlier this week, Kem sparked speculation he’s set to appear on the new spin-off series as he shared a snap from Fiji, writing: “”Woke up thinking it’s a new day, jet lag has finished me.”

Love Island Games will arrive on Peacock on November 1.

The series is set to bring together Islanders from the UK, USA and Australia versions of the hit dating show for a second shot of love – and the line-up has yet to be officially confirmed.

In this cheeky new iteration, romance will meet reality as Islanders are faced with both team and couples’ challenges, all while navigating dating, eliminations, recoupling and dramatic new arrivals.