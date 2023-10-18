Popular TV personality confirms they’re ‘in talks’ to host Dancing on Ice – as Holly Willoughby’s future on the show is up in the air

Stephen Mulhern has confirmed he’s “in talks” to host Dancing on Ice, as Holly Willoughby’s future on the show remains up in the air.

The popular presenter began hosting the ITV show in 2006 alongside her former pal Phillip Schofield – who she also hosted This Morning with.

The UK Sun previously reported that Holly is “in no rush” to return to present the 2024 series of the show, after details of an alleged plot to kidnap and murder her were revealed.

An insider told the publication: “Everyone around her – family, friends and her team – all agreed that a really decent break from work would do her the power of good.”

“After all, work begins on the skate show in December with shoots and promo, and nobody wants to place unrealistic expectations on Holly’s shoulders and have her feel she needs to rush back, especially because nobody knows how and when the court case will proceed.”

Now, Stephen Mulhern, a close pal of Holly and Phillip Schofield, confirmed he’s in the running to replace the former co-hosts.

He told MailOnline: “I used to do the spinoff show Defrosted and when I stood in for Phil when he wasn’t too well, he had Covid, I really enjoyed it and it was so lovely being back with Holly.”

“We had a great time together plus lots of the team were the same from when I did the ITV2 show,” Stephen continued.

“We are talking about it, but I promise you now that nothing is confirmed but if it happens, it will be absolutely amazing… if it doesn’t, look, it doesn’t.”

“I promise you I would tell you if we had it confirmed at this point.”