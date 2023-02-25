Popular singer ‘amongst frontrunners’ to represent the UK at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest

Mimi Webb is reportedly amongst frontrunners to represent the UK at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest.

Liverpool will host the 67th Eurovision Song Contest on behalf of Ukraine, and the Grand Final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 will take place in the Liverpool Arena on Saturday, May 13, with Semi-Finals on Tuesday 9 and Thursday 11.

The UK placed runner-up at the Eurovision last year with Sam Ryder’s track Spaceman.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MIMI WEBB (@mimiiiwebb)

A music insider said: “There were discussions with lots of people for the UK entry but it has been whittled down to about four women, with Mimi and Rina [Sawayama] among them.”

“It is a tough process to make sure it is the perfect act with the ideal song for the contest, so no one has been rushing through the plans.”

“But a decision will be made in the next few days and the UK act will be announced in a couple of weeks.”

“Sam proved Eurovision can be the making of an incredible career so there are high hopes for our act.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MIMI WEBB (@mimiiiwebb)

Earlier this week, it was announced that Irish presenter Graham Norton will co-host the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest grand final.

Meanwhile, Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham will host the two semi-finals alongside Alesha Dixon and Ukrainian singer Julia Sanina.

Cork native Graham has been a longtime fan of the Eurovision Song Contest, and he has been commentating for the UK since 2009.

Wild Youth will represent Ireland in this year’s song contest, performing their song We Are One – which Conor O’Donohoe wrote with Grammy-nominated songwriter Jörgen Elofsson.