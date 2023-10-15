Popular presenting duo ‘in talks’ to become This Morning’s next Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield

This Morning bosses are reportedly “in talks” to make Kate Garraway and Ben Shephard the next Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield.

Following Holly and Phil’s shock departures from the popular ITV breakfast show this year, bosses are looking for their permanent replacements.

Sources have since told The Mail on Sunday that Good Morning Britain hosts Kate and Ben are at the top of the executive producers’ lists, as they believe their close friendship and chemistry would appeal to viewers.

An insider told the publication: “Ben and Kate are adored by the public when they host together. Fans love them.”

“While the bosses love Alison Hammond and Josie Gibson, they know they need someone more heavyweight. Kate is a journalist yet is also funny and warm.”

Other names in the frame include Emma and Matt Willis, and new Late Late Show host Patrick Kielty and his wife Cat Deeley.

Over the past few months, Holly had been hosting This Morning with a rotation of guest presenters – following the departure of her co-host Phillip.

Phillip announced his sudden departure from the ITV show back in May, shortly before he admitted to having an affair with a younger male colleague.

Earlier this week, Holly announced her shock departure from the show, shortly after a man was accused of plotting to kidnap and murder her.

In a statement shared via Instagram, the TV personality wrote: “I have let ITV know today that after 14 years, I will not be returning to This Morning.”

“To everyone who has ever worked on the show over the years, thank you so so much. This is such a difficult goodbye, you are incredible and I forever will be proud of what we’ve done together.”

“Thank you to everyone at ITV for being supportive. To every guest who has sat on our sofa, thank you.”

“Most of all, thank you to the wonderful viewers. You’ve been so loyal, so supportive and the very best company every day,” she continued.

“Richard and Judy said ‘we only look after this show, it will always belong to the viewers.’”

“It’s been an honour to just be part of it’s story and I know this story has many chapters left to go. Sadly, however, I now feel I have to make this decision for me and my family.”

“I will miss you all so much,” she added, before signing off with, “Holly.”