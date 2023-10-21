Popular presenter responds to rumours of This Morning return after Holly Willoughby’s exit

Ruth Langsford has revealed that she has no plans to return to This Morning, after Holly Willoughby announced her shock exit.

Speaking to Woman and Home magazine, the presenter debunked rumours that she has been asked to return to This Morning in light of Holly resigning from her role.

Ruth said: “I laughed when I saw that report. I have no idea where these things come from.”

Ruth presented the Friday edition of the show from 2006 until 2021 alongside her husband Eamonn Holmes.

While Eamonn has since ended his contractual obligations with ITV and his relationship with the channel, Ruth continues to work for the broadcaster, and is a regular fixture on Loose Women.

Although she has no plans to replace Holly, Ruth said she wouldn’t rule out a brief stint on the programme.

“I don’t have to ask Eamonn’s permission to do anything, or for him me, so if ITV said, ‘Would you come and do a week on This Morning?’ and if I was free and it was with the right person, I probably would do it,” she told the magazine.

Following Holly and Phil’s shock departures from the popular ITV breakfast show this year, bosses are looking for their permanent replacements.

Sources have since told The Mail on Sunday that Good Morning Britain hosts Kate and Ben are at the top of the executive producers’ lists, as they believe their close friendship and chemistry would appeal to viewers.

Other names in the frame include Emma and Matt Willis, and new Late Late Show host Patrick Kielty and his wife Cat Deeley.

During the same interview, Ruth also opened up about her husband’s ill health.

Eamonn recently revealed that he can no longer walk after undergoing a spine and neck procedure to improve his mobility last year, following which he suffered a horrific fall.

Ruth said: “With any care situation – and there are millions of carers in this country – it isn’t always easy, but if something happens to somebody you love, you help them as much as you can. It’s testing but we manage as a family.”