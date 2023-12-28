Pierce Brosnan issued court date for allegedly entering dangerous hot springs in Yellowstone National Park

Pierce Brosnan has been issued a court date for allegedly entering dangerous hot springs in Yellowstone National Park.

The James Bond actor has been accused of venturing off the permitted path and entering the protected hot springs in the Mammoth Terraces section.

The 70-year-old has been cited twice over the alleged violations on November 1.

The actor is due to appear in court on January 23.

Pierce has been charged with Foot Travel in a Thermal Area and Closure Violation, according to court documents obtained by The US Sun.

The Mammoth Terraces are a popular feature in Yellowstone, constantly changing in colour and activity.

Federal rules says visitors to national parks must stay on the designated walkways.

Venturing off the boardwalk is punishable by up to six months in jail and a fine of up to $5,000.

Weeks earlier, the actor was filming Unholy Trinity alongside Samuel L. Jackson in the area.

At least 22 people have died from burns sustained in the national park’s springs and geysers.

The Mamma Mia actor is not the first person to venture off the permitted path.

In 2021, a Connecticut woman was jailed for seven days, fined $2,000 and banned from Yellowstone for two years for leaving the walkway and approaching the thermals.