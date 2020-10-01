PICS: Italian reality star and heiress Elettra Lamborghini marries Dutch DJ Afrojack in Lake Como

The TV personality previously appeared on the likes of Geordie Shore

Italian reality star and heiress Elettra Lamborghini has married Dutch DJ Afrojack at the lavish Villa Balbiano in Lake Como, Italy.

The 26-year-old, who is the granddaughter of motoring company founder Ferruccio Lamborghini, exchanged vows with the music producer in front of close friends and family on Saturday.

Elettra married Afrojack, real name Nick van de Wall, exactly two years after they first starting dating in 2018.

In photos shared on Instagram, the TV personality stunned in a couture gown by Galia Lahav.

According to MailOnline, some famous faces attended their nuptials – including fellow DJ David Guetta.

Aside from her famous family name, Elettra is known as a singer, model, television personality and influencer in Italy.

She rose to fame when she appeared on MTV’s Super Shore in 2016, and she also appeared on Geordie Shore in 2017.

Elettra has also completed a stint on Ex On The Beach Italia, and The Voice of Italy.

View this post on Instagram Nick & Elettra ❤️ 26.09.2020 🦆🔐 A post shared by Elettra Lamborghini (@elettramiuralamborghini) on Sep 26, 2020 at 10:47am PDT

On the latest episode of #GossChats, Goss.ie CEO Ali Ryan chats with top makeup artist and influencer Keilidh Cashell about her brand new makeup range, adjusting to life in the spotlight and how she’s kept calm during the pandemic.

#GossChats is sponsored by top Irish aesthetic clinic Haus of JeJuve.