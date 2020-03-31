Phillip Schofield calls Holly Willoughby his ‘mum’ as she gives out to him backstage

The television presenter poked fun at his co-host on Snapchat

Phillip Schofield calls Holly Willoughby his ‘mum’ as she gives out to...

Phillip Schofield has revealed Holly Willoughby has been acting like his mother, after she jokingly gave out to him on the set of This Morning.

The 57-year-old was told off by his co-host in a hilarious video posted on Snapchat, before they went on air early this morning.

In the video, Phil tells his followers: “Holly has turned into my mother…”

In the background, Holly can be heard saying: “Well you better get dressed, because we’re on the telly in a minute!”

The dynamic duo continued with the act when Phil explained that Holly was giving out to him for having too much screen time.

“I was just sitting there, was on my phone and she said ‘shouldn’t you be going to get dressed,” Phil added.

“Stop looking at your screen no more screen time. Time to go do some work. Come on, off you pop!” Holly ordered.

The popular pair are continuing to host This Morning with limited crew members amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The government classed their show as an “essential service” last week, because of the important content they provide to viewers.