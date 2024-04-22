Peter Andre reveals he still hasn’t named his newborn daughter

Peter Andre has revealed that he still hasn’t given his new baby girl a name.

The singer and TV personality, 51, and his wife Emily MacDonagh, 34 welcomed their third child together at the beginning of April.

They admitted it’s been a “slow process” but only have four weeks left to make a final decision.

The dad-of-five said to OK Magazine: “We are still no closer to a name for our newest bundle of joy! Any time Emily and I talk about it, it just gets put aside.”

“Since Emily and I agreed for her to be the one to choose, it seems to have slowed down the process even more,” he joked.

“She is recovering after all, so I totally get it.”

“We have less than four weeks left before we have to register her. I took our baby for a walk in her pram for the first time to drop Millie and Theo at school. It’s beautiful to do these things all over again,” he added.

The former I’m a Celeb star revealed why he is letting his wife decide on a name.

“We’ve been trying out names that our friends and family have suggested, but then Emily and I don’t seem to agree on them,” he said.

“So I think it’s only fair that Emily decides – I hope she picks a good one. It’s been great that the kids have been off school for the holidays so we can spend time together as a family.”

He continued: “While we work a name out, we’re just trying to differentiate between day and night. The lack of sleep is real already!”

Peter also shares Amelia, 10, and Theo, 7, with Emily and Junior, 18, and Princess, 16, with ex-wife Katie Price.

The couple announced the birth of their third child earlier this month, and asked fans for help picking their newborn daughter’s name.

Sharing photos of him and Emily holding their baby girl in hospital, the Mysterious Girl singer wrote: “Just minutes old…… We feel so overwhelmed right now. So happy to welcome our beautiful girl to the family.”

“Mum and daughter are doing amazing. Born Tuesday 2nd April 2024, 7lb 3oz and thankfully very healthy.”

“Baby has been spoilt with cuddles from Junior, Princess, Amelia and Theo who are all in love with their new little sister. As parents, we couldn’t be happier.”

“Only thing is…. She has no name yet. Help!”

“Thanks to all the doctors, midwives and staff at Musgrove Park Hospital Taunton. You were incredible. And Emily’s parents, whom I adore. You have both been incredible,” he added.

“I’m so happy. Just off to hold her. Thanks everyone for reading.”