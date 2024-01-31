Peter Andre reveals due date of his third child with wife Emily MacDonagh

Peter Andre has revealed the due date of his third child with wife Emily MacDonagh.

Taking to Instagram last October, the pop star announced the exciting news and posted a selfie of him and his wife posing alongside images from her baby scan.

The Mysterious Girl singer said: “We are delighted to share the news with you all. A new addition to our family in 2024 The kids are so excited. So are we.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Peter Andre (@peterandre)

The 50-year-old has since appeared on Good Morning Britain on Wednesday and revealed that Emily is due to give birth in eight weeks.

Host Susanna Reid asked: “How is Emily?”

Peter replied: “She’s good, I really have a lot of respect for what [pregnant women] go through.”

Susanna enquired further: “How long is left?”

Peter replied: “Probably eight or nine weeks.”

Chiming in, Richard Madeley asked: “Do you know what you’re having?”

Peter cheekily replied: “A baby…we haven’t [found out the gender] it’s a surprise, it’s the last time we are going to have a child.”

The musician already has two boys and two girls – son, Junior, 18, and daughter Princess, 16, with his first wife Katie Price, and Amelia, 10, and Theo, seven, with Emily.

The 50-year-old hinted at plans to grow his family on The Secret To podcast with Vicky Pattinson back in July.

On the podcast, Peter said: “Children… I was like, when I get to 50 I’m done and then I find myself having conversations with her going, Yeah you know, if we did have another child, where would we put Junior?.”

“I can’t even believe we have those conversations and that makes me think that I just don’t know, it’s just one of those things. It’s just weird that we even have those conversations, so I don’t know.”

Peter and his wife Emily, who is a NHS doctor, have been together since 2012.

They tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony in Exeter’s Mamhead House in July 2015.