Peter Andre breaks his silence on rumours he’s returning to the jungle for I’m A Celeb All Stars

Peter Andre has broken his silence on rumours that he’s returning to the jungle for the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! All Stars spin-off.

Fans had tipped the Mysterious Girl signer to return to the series, which is due to start next year.

The 49-year-old has already had two stints on the hit series – in 2004, and then in 2011.

However, Pete has shut down rumours, ruling out his appearance in the All Stars spin-off in his New! magazine column this week.

“I’m A Celeb is back for an All Stars series. I get asked all the time if I would do it,” he wrote.

“The show did so much for me, but I’ve already been on it twice – so a return might be one step too far.”

“Let me present it and put Ant and Dec in the jungle, now that would be fun.”

Pete celebrated that his good friend Carol Vorderman had been “rumoured to be heading back [to the jungle],” saying she would be “great”.

He also offered advice to the contestants, encouraging them to be ready “for the hunger, because it is real.”

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! is set to return to Australia this year after being filmed in Gwrych Castle in Wales for the past two years.

Meanwhile, the All Stars version is rumoured to take place in South Africa, with iconic duo Ant and Dec returning to host the show of legendary past contestants.

It’s though that the new spin-off will be a slightly shorter two weeks, as opposed to it’s the usual structure of three weeks.