Pete Wicks addresses rumours there’s ‘something going on’ between him and best pal Sam Thompson’s girlfriend Zara McDermott

Pete Wicks has addressed rumours there’s “something going on” between him and his best pal Sam Thompson’s girlfriend Zara McDermott.

The Only Way Is Essex star and Love Island alum have been hanging out while Sam’s away in Australia for I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The pair have been sharing hilarious content together, and even joked that they’re the new duo.

Pete and Zara have since been plagued by rumours their relationship is more than platonic.

In a recent interview with new! magazine, the TOWIE star slammed these rumours.

He said: “I love Zara – she’s a sweetheart,” adding that she’s “really missing” her boyfriend while he’s away in Australia.

Pete admitted: “Me and Zara find [the rumours] quite funny.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zara McDermott (@zara_mcdermott)

“That’s the problem with social media everyone’s got an opinion,” Pete continued.

“Sam is my brother, and Zara is a very good friend of mine. We just laugh about it.”

Insisting he wouldn’t date the Love Island star even if they were both single, Pete joked: “I absolutely adore Zara, but she’s not my cup of tea and I don’t think she’d last five minutes.”

“Me and Sam could not be any more different. They’re such a great couple and love them to bits. It’s just sad that people can’t understand that girls and guys can be mates. It’s ridiculous.”

Sam and Zara announced their romance in May 2019, going Instagram official the following month.

The Made in Chelsea stars briefly split at the end of 2020.

However, they quickly rekindled their romance and have gone from strength to strength ever since.