Paris Fury makes surprising confession about Molly-Mae Hague

Paris Fury has made a surprising confession about Molly-Mae Hague.

The pair are soon-to-be sisters-in-law, as the Love Island star recently got engaged to her beau Tommy, the brother of Paris’ husband Tyson.

Paris and Tyson made waves in the entertainment industry earlier this year with their hit Netflix series At Home With The Furys – which featured Tommy and Molly-Mae.

In a recent interview, Paris admitted she was “really surprised” to hear Molly-Mae speak “so highly” over her during the fly-on-the-wall series.

In one scene, the Love Island star sweetly admitted to her beau Tommy that she couldn’t have felt more welcomed into the Fury Family by Paris.

The mum-of-one revealed she thinks Paris is a “wonder woman” and that she “doesn’t know how she does it”.

Speaking to Fabulous magazine, Paris explained: “I was actually really surprised that Molly-Mae spoke highly of me and my world. It’s lovely to hear people’s opinion of you.”

“I think the same of her – she’s a clever young lady who’s really switched-on.”

Paris later admitted that she and Tyson find it difficult to see Molly-Mae and Tommy often due to their hectic schedules, both couples now with children under one-year-old.

The mum-of-seven said: “Regrettably, we don’t get to see them much at the moment.”

“Tyson and I met Bambi early on, and now Molly-Mae and Tommy are so busy. But hopefully there will be time soon.”