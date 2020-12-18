Paparazzi agency agrees to ‘never photograph’ Meghan Markle again – after settling privacy claim

The Duchess of Sussex launched legal action against the agency earlier this year

Splash UK has agreed to never photograph Meghan Markle, Prince Harry or their son Archie ever again.

The couple launched legal action against the agency earlier this year, after they snapped “long lens” photographs of Meghan and Archie in a park in Canada back in January.

During a High Court hearing this morning, Splash admitted the photos were an “unlawful invasion of privacy”, and the case was settled due to the agency going into administration.

Meghan’s lawyer Jenny Afia told Mr Justice Nicklin: “In light of the administration, the parties have agreed to settle the claim against Splash UK.”

“The administrators of Splash UK have undertaken that, should the entity come out of administration, Splash UK will not take any photographs of the Duke and Duchess or their son in the future.”

The court heard that the photos were taken on Vancouver Island, during a “private family outing” in January.

A spokesman for Schillings, who represent the couple, said: “As explained in today’s hearing, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have successfully settled a legal claim brought at the beginning of this year against the paparazzi agency Splash UK.”

“This settlement is a clear signal that unlawful, invasive and intrusive paparazzi behaviour will not be tolerated and that the couple takes these matters seriously – just as any family would.”

“A simultaneous and similar claim against Splash US, a sister company to Splash UK, continues to move forward in the British court system.”

The news comes after Meghan and Harry won a separate privacy battle against a news agency in Los Angeles in October.

Back in July, the couple launched legal action after they claimed an individual used a drone to photograph their son Archie in their back garden.

The family-of-three had been living at Tyler Perry’s $18 million mansion in Beverly Hills at the time.

Since the drone pictures were taken, the Sussexes have moved to a new house in Santa Barbara – which they purchased in June.