Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne’s daughter Aimee ‘lucky’ to be alive after deadly studio fire

Sharon Osbourne has revealed her daughter Aimee is “lucky” to be alive, after escaping a deadly fire at a studio in Hollywood.

The fire, which broke out on Thursday, killed one person and left two others injured.

Sharing a screenshot of a news article about the fire on Instagram, Sharon wrote: “Today my daughter @aro_officialmusic was working in a recording studio at this building with her producer. They are the lucky two that made it out alive.”

The 69-year-old continued: “It is utterly heartbreaking that someone lost their life today in this fire & we are sending our prayers to this person & their family. What happened today was beyond horrific.”

“This building was a creative hub for music in Hollywood, a space that should have been regulated for fire code. Producers, musicians, mixers & artists also lost all of their equipment.”

“Once again, our prayers go out to the family and friends of the person that lost their life to this senseless fire.”

Aimee is the eldest child of Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne.

The 38-year-old, who is a singer, is notoriously private when it comes to her personal life, and famous refused to appear on the family’s MTV reality show The Osbournes in the early 2000s.