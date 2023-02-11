Ad
Our favourite red carpet looks from last year’s BRIT Awards

It’s BRITs night!

The 2023 BRIT Awards will take place at London’s O2 Arena, and it will be broadcast on ITV and streamed on the BRIT Awards YouTube channel from 8pm.

Mo Gilligan will once again be at the helm of the awards ceremony.

Goss.ie will be live tweeting the event and sharing our favourite red carpet looks, so make sure you’re following us on Instagram and Twitter.

Ahead of tonight’s show, let’s take a look back at some of our favourite looks from the 2022 BRIT Awards:

Maya Jama 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Maya Jama (@mayajama)

Adele

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

Maura Higgins

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MAURA HIGGINS (@maurahiggins)

Anne-Marie

Måneskin

Laura Whitmore

Keilidh Cashell

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

