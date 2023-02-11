Our favourite red carpet looks from last year’s BRIT Awards

It’s BRITs night!
The 2023 BRIT Awards will take place at London’s O2 Arena, and it will be broadcast on ITV and streamed on the BRIT Awards YouTube channel from 8pm.
Mo Gilligan will once again be at the helm of the awards ceremony.
Ahead of tonight’s show, let’s take a look back at some of our favourite looks from the 2022 BRIT Awards:
Maya Jama
Adele
Maura Higgins
Anne-Marie
Here’s the beautiful @AnneMarie walking down the red carpet💃 #BRITs pic.twitter.com/oQ2JKsEKn3
Måneskin
Måneskin Brits 2022 was iconic pic.twitter.com/q91ZikpluR
Laura Whitmore
Laura Whitmore 🔥🔥🔥 #BRITs pic.twitter.com/7K0LcrUx62
Keilidh Cashell
