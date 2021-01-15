Olivia Attwood slams ‘tone-deaf’ influencers for complaining about their job during a pandemic

The Love Island star has urged people to unfollow celebs who have travelled to Dubai

Olivia Attwood has slammed “tone-deaf” influencers for complaining about their jobs amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Although the reality star agrees that being an influencer “is not all it’s cracked up to be”, the 29-year-old said now is not the time to be moaning about it.

Speaking to Grazia, Olivia said: “Influencers and Love Islanders get such a bad reputation, it really grinds my gears.

“We’re not all completely disillusioned, some of us are living in the real world. But we all get tarred with the same brush, which is frustrating.”

“There is an interesting conversation to educate younger generations that being an influencer, or being on TV, is not all it’s cracked up to be,” she continued.

“But it’s just so unbelievably tone-deaf to think that now would be an appropriate time to raise that topic, when your hard day is creating content that might get nasty comments and someone else’s hard day is a 12-hour shift, zipping up body bags at the end of it.”

The news comes just days after fellow Love Island star Laura Anderson insisted it’s “really hard” being an influencer, after receiving backlash over her trip to Dubai.

After Laura’s comments hit headlines, Olivia said influencers complaining about work while abroad is giving others a “bad reputation”.

Speaking on her Instagram Story, Olivia said: “I just feel like it’s giving a whole load of people a bad reputation… People legit on their stories going ‘you don’t know how hard it is to be an influencer.'”

“People are losing their family members daily, people can’t pay their rent, people’s life-long businesses are crumbling around them and you’re on your stories on the beach telling us we don’t know how hard it is.”