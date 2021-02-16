Olivia Attwood says ‘absolutely nothing’ has changed in terms of ‘being kind’ online since Caroline Flack’s death

"I think if anything, it's even worse then it was..."

Olivia Attwood says ‘absolutely nothing’ has changed in terms of ‘being kind’...

Olivia Attwood has said “absolutely nothing” has changed in terms of “being kind” online since Caroline Flack’s death.

The presenter tragically took her own life on February 15 last year, with a host of Love Island stars marking the first anniversary of her death on Monday.

Taking part in an Instagram Q&A, Olivia was asked whether she thought anything had changed since Caroline’s death.

The reality star responded: “In regards to trolling, ‘be kind’, cancel culture, then no. I think if anything, it’s even worse then it was.”

“I think cancel culture is at an all time high. People online giving their unsolicited ‘advice’ and opinions is at an all time high.”

“When I left Love Island, I was massively unpopular for quite a while and I received, oh my God, so much s*** online.”

“[Caroline] would always be the first person to text me and give me all her advice. I always used to think like, f**k how does she do it? How does she carry it all on her shoulders? I learned so much from her.”

“It’s unbelievably f***ed up. No one human should ever have to endure what she did. I would say I hope every single troll who sent her a message or comment feels sick to their stomach and karma gets you.”

“I remember the abuse I received online just for openly supporting her at that time,” she added.

Recalling the last time she saw Caroline before her death, Olivia said: “I don’t remember the day but we had gone for drinks and we had gone to Soho House.”

“We were just laughing and dancing, just how she always was really.” Caroline tragically took her own life months after she was arrested for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend Lewis Burton. During an inquest into her death, a coroner ruled that Caroline took her own life just hours after she was told she would face trial for the alleged assault – despite the fact that Lewis didn’t want to press charges.

Following her death, the presenter’s management slammed the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) for pursuing the “show trial”, knowing how vulnerable she was.

After Caroline sadly took her own life, her family released an unpublished Instagram post the presenter wanted to share before the died.

In the heartfelt statement, the TV star denied being a “domestic abuser”, and said the incident between her and Lewis was simply an “accident”.

If you have been affected by anything in this article, please visit www.pieta.ie or call 1800 247 247.