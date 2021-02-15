Love Island stars pay tribute to Caroline Flack on the first anniversary of her death

The presenter tragically took her own life on February 15, 2020

Love Island stars pay tribute to Caroline Flack on the first anniversary...

Love Island stars are leading the tributes to Caroline Flack on the first anniversary of her death.

The presenter tragically took her own life on February 15 last year, leaving her friends, family and fans heartbroken.

Marking her one year anniversary today, a host of Love Islanders have taken to social media to pay tribute to the TV personality.

Zara McDermott, who appeared on the show back in 2018, shared a selfie with Caroline to her Instagram Stories and wrote: “1 year since you’ve been gone.”

“Forever in our hearts. Forever part of our Love Island family,” she added.

Irish star Maura Higgins shared a black-and-white photo of Caroline to her Instagram Stories along with a dove emoji.

Michael Griffiths reshared a video of him with the late presenter, writing: “Can’t believe it’s been a year. Rest easy angel.”

Georgia Harrison, from the third season of the dating show, wrote: “RIP beautiful”, alongside a photo of Caroline.

Iain Stirling, who narrates the hit series, shared photos with Caroline to Instagram, writing: “To my friend Caroline, thinking of you today. Miss you mate x”

His wife Laura Whitmore shared lyrics from one of Caroline’s favourite songs, The Glory of Love by Benny Goodman, which was played at her funeral.

The Bray native also shared a sound bite from her BBC Radio 5 Live show this morning, where she said: “It doesn’t get any easier to comprehend and sometimes when you can’t think of the right words to say, a song can feel more appropriate.”

“It will be a difficult time but I hope a chance to celebrate her memory. This song, to those who knew Caroline well, is very special. Her family played it at her funeral last year.”

“A very good friend of the show musician Imelda May has kindly recorded a version of us. This is one of Caroline’s favourite songs, this is The Glory Of Us,” Laura said through tears, as Imelda’s cover played.

If you have been affected by anything in this article, please visit www.pieta.ie or call 1800 247 247.

