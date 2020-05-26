Normal People star Daisy Edgar-Jones admits she’s struggling to process her ‘surreal’ level of fame

The actress plays Marianne in the TV adaptation of Normal People

Daisy Edgar-Jones has admitted that she’s struggling to process her “surreal” level of fame.

The 22-year-old rose to fame earlier this month, as she made her debut as Marianne in the TV adaptation of Sally Rooney’s novel Normal People.

Daisy has since revealed that it has been “strange” to experience her recent success while at home during lockdown.

“It has been strange experiencing it all from my bedroom,” she told Dermot O’Leary on his BBC Radio 2 show.

“I haven’t been able to really kind of process the fact that I can see articles online talking about me, it feels a bit like a simulated video game on my phone.”

“It’s very surreal,” she confessed.

The actress also spoke about how she has kept herself occupied by doing cross stitching and growing her own vegetables.

“I’m not very good at not being busy,” she explained.

“I do feel very attached to my vegetables. I’m very excited to watch them grown.”

“So maybe I’ll keep that up,” she added.

Earlier this week, Daisy’s co-star Paul Mescal shared a sweet tribute to her, to mark her 22nd birthday.

Taking to Instagram, the 24-year-old shared some photos of the pair together, including some BTS pictures from the set of Normal People.

