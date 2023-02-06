Niall Horan and Liam Payne show their support for ex bandmate Harry Styles after the Grammys

Niall Horan and Liam Payne have shown their support for their ex bandmate Harry Styles after his Grammys wins.

The former One Direction star took home the biggest award of the night, Album of the Year, at the 2023 awards show.

The 29-year-old also won the Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album for his third studio album Harry’s House.

Taking to his Instagram Stories to react to Harry’s win, Niall wrote alongside a photo of his former 1D bandmate: “very proud @harrystyles.”

Liam took to Instagram on Monday morning to share a black-and-white photo of Harry holding his trophy.

He captioned the post: “Wow… this image is really something to wake up to and when you write music like you do Harry you deserve every millisecond of that moment looking down smiling at the trophy you’ve earned. God bless you brother congratulations.”

One Direction were formed on The X Factor back in 2010, and the band was made up of Harry, Niall, Liam, Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson.

During their time together, the group released five albums, went on four world tours, and starred in their own movie – before announcing an indefinite hiatus at the end of 2015.

The band members have since embarked on their own successful solo music careers.