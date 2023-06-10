New report reveals what’s really going on between Liam Payne and ex Kate Cassidy after reunion

A new report has revealed what’s really going on between Liam Payne and his ex Kate Cassidy.

Last month, The UK Sun reported that the couple had called time on their 10-month relationship.

However, they appeared to confirm their romance is back on when they were papped leaving Annabel’s 60th anniversary party hand-in-hand on Thursday night.

A source has since told the publication: “Liam and Kate never lost contact when she returned to America – it was never like they had a blazing row.”

“When they split last month they honestly thought it was for the best but after a few week he realised he’d made a mistake and wanted to give things another go.”

“Liam’s schedule is packed for the second half of 2023 but they are both on the same page and want to make it work.”

“Kate actually flew back into the UK at the start of the week with her best friend Dani but had been keeping a low profile.”

A source said at the time: “Liam and Kate sat down after he returned from LA and decided it wasn’t working out.”

“There was no big row or anything – it just ran its course and they both mutually decided to go their separate ways. Kate moved out of Liam’s home and flew back to the US earlier this week.”

“Liam knows it’s the right decision, he’s been throwing himself into his music and the rest of the year he is jampacked with work.”

The source continued: “The next few weeks alone will see him fly to back to the States and to Europe to wrap up his new album.”

“In truth trying to juggle his career and keep his relationship alive throughout the summer and into autumn was always going to be tricky – they both realised that.”

“His first record was Liam finding his feet and working out his sound … but he’s found his lane and the new tracks are his best yet.”

The former One Direction star and the US party girl went public with their romance last October, when they were photographed on their way to a Halloween party dressed as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee.

Their romance came just months after Liam confirmed his split from Maya Henry, after she publicly reacted to photos of him “wrapped around” model Aliana Mawla.

Photos of the Strip That Down singer embracing Aliana from behind emerged on a fan account, who initially thought it was Maya in the photo.

But Maya, who got engaged to Liam in August 2020, wrote under the post: “I love all of the fans so much but please stop sending me these pictures of my fiancé wrapped around another woman.”

“This is not me and it’s hard enough knowing this has happened without seeing it. Enough now,” she added.

In response to Maya’s comment, a rep for Liam confirmed the couple had parted ways.

Liam and Maya were first linked in 2018, shortly after he split from Cheryl, with whom he shares a son named Bear.

The former 1D star later proposed to the model in August 2020 with a ring estimated to be worth more than $4 million.

