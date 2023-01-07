New Love Island host Maya Jama reveals her favourite part of the show

Maya Jama has revealed her favourite part of Love Island.

The 28-year-old is set to front the upcoming series of the hit dating show – after taking over the role from Laura Whitmore.

The 2023 winter series will kick off in South Africa on Monday, January 16.

Ahead of her new hosting stint, Maya has revealed her favourite part of Love Island after having been a fan for “years”.

In a promo for the series, the 28-year-old is seen atop a bucking bronco as the answers show bosses’ questions.

Maya revealed: “My favourite part of Love Island is Casa Amor, and the first day when they all get to meet each other and they’re working each other out and they think, you know they like one, but then they turn out liking the other.”

During her appearance on ITV’s This Morning, Maya reflected on being offered the coveted hosting gig.

She told presenters Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary: “It was a no-brainer, obviously, because I’m a massive fan of the show.”

“I was like, ‘OK, when does it start?’… It’s all a bit of a blur, to be honest. But I found out and said, ‘Yes, absolutely!’ and now we’re off to South Africa.”

Make SHEIN your type on paper this winter.

Fashion site SHEIN is our official partner for our reality TV content this winter season.

SHEIN, a leading global online retailer, is renowned for its on-trend fashion with an aim to make the beauty of fashion fun and accessible to everyone.