Music festival organised in memory of Caroline Flack

A music festival has been organised in memory of Caroline Flack.

The beloved Love Island host was found dead at her home in London on February 15, 2020 at the age of 40.

She tragically took her own life just hours after she was told she would face trial for the alleged assault of her then-boyfriend Lewis Burton – despite the fact that he didn’t want to press charges.

Following her death, the presenter’s management slammed the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) for pursuing the “show trial”, knowing how vulnerable she was.

After Caroline’s death, her family released an unpublished Instagram post the presenter wanted to share before the died.

In the heartfelt statement, the TV star denied being a “domestic abuser”, and said the incident between her and Lewis was simply an “accident”.

Friends and family of the popular presenter have now announced a day festival called Flackstock in her honour.

The festival will be held in the grounds of Englefield House, near Pangbourne in Berkshire on July 25.

Famous faces such as Natalie Imbruglia, Louise Redknapp and Fleur East are among the first acts to be announced for the event which will raise funds for mental health charities such as Choose Love, Mind, Samaritans and Charlie Waller Trust.

While other celebrities such as Professor Green, Dermot O’Leary, Kirsty Gallacher, Paddy McGuinness, Joel Dommett, Noel Fielding and June Sarpong will also attend the event.

Strictly Come Dancing stars Janette Manrara and her husband Aljaz Skorjanec will also make an appearance at the special event, which will celebrate Caroline’s life through acts from the worlds of comedy, dance and music.

Speaking about Flackstock, Caroline’s mom Christine said: “My Caroline was never more herself or happier than at a music festival with her sister and her friends.”

“Flackstock is the wonderful idea of those who knew her best and the perfect way to remember her singing, dancing and most of all laughing. Not only is Flackstock the most positive way to honour Carrie, but charities that she loved will benefit from the proceeds.”

“A big thank you to everyone involved for all their hard work – to Natalie for the mad idea, Giles Cooper Entertainment and Englefield House who saved the day, Live Nation and to all the brilliant sponsors.”

“My family are so proud that so many people who knew Carrie loved her so very much.”